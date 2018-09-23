Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi government directs compliance with harassment norms

The deadline for formal institutions and organisations to form internal committees is November 31 and non-compliance after the deadline will be dealt with strict action.

Published: 23rd September 2018 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Crime against women

Image used for representational purpose.

NEW DELHI: With the district-level anti-sexual harassment committees for informal sector workers in the national capital hardly receiving any complaints in the last two years, Delhi government has stepped up measures to ensure strict compliance to the law that mandates setting up of local committees to look into the complaints.

The deadline for formal institutions and organisations to form internal committees is November 31 and non-compliance after the deadline will be dealt with strict action.

“This is very serious matter that hardly any woman has approached the local committee in the last two years. This shows the lack of awareness about the law that is in place to protect women from such dangers in the informal sectors. A mass awareness programme is being planned by the Delhi government in this regard,” said Sudha Tiwari, chairperson of Shakti Shalini, an NGO based out of Delhi.

The matter was brought up in a recent review meeting between Women and Child Development department and other non-government organisations regarding the implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, Redressal) Act 2013. The Act makes it mandatory for government, private and non-government formal establishments with more than 10 employees to form internal committees.

For women employed in informal sectors as domestic workers, labourers etc., a local committee at district level with a nodal officer-in-charge will address the complaint.

Three years after the Act was framed, the WCD department passed an order by which all district magistrates were assigned the role of a district officer in the local committee. So far, eight out of 11 districts in Delhi have formed the committees.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sexual Harassment Anti harassment Committees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival