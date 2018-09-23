Tapping her feet to the beats of inspired living

Ayesha Singh By

Between a graduate degree in Statistics and a Masters one in Operations Research, Mrinalini, who prefers not using her last name, found her interest in a third subject—Kathak. It’s not a new interest, but it’s one that brings out the best in her. That’s why, even during academically crucial times, she finds her way to dance. And when the opportunity calls for a dance recital with her guru, Shovana Narayan, the exhilaration amplifies.

One such moment is around the corner with the Lalit Arpan Festival 2018, Asavari, presented by her mentor, Narayan. In addition to her, the show is also presented by Dr Jyotsna Suri.

Every year, their attempt is to create a culture of holistic entertainment with some of the best names in dance and music. This year there will be Shallu Jindal with Kuchipudi, Ragini Madan with Kathak, dancer Kristina Dolonina with Kathak again, Lakshay Mohan and Ayush Mohan on the sarod and sitar.

In the middle of this talent pool, Mrinalini finds herself making a distinct place for herself. For starters, she does this by choosing a strong narrative and telling it through a women’s perspective. She’s taken the Ramayan, dancing out the story through Sita and Mandodari, a departure from the conventional Ram-Ravan saga. “It’s important that the struggles and victories of the female leads be highlighted as a march off from the norm,” says Mrinalini.

The telling will be in Kathak’s traditional format, followed by abhinaya (art of expression).

Delhi, among other things, has embedded a strong identity within her. She found her guru in this city, and learning was facilitated here. Even as a statistician, the city is full of possibilities, she says. We hope things keep looking sunny for her.

September 27-28: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, 7 pm onwards.