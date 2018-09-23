Home The Sunday Standard

Tapping her feet to the beats of inspired living

Even as a statistician, the city is full of possibilities, she says. We hope things keep looking sunny for her.

Published: 23rd September 2018 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Mrinalini

Between a graduate degree in Statistics and a Masters one in Operations Research, Mrinalini, who prefers not using her last name, found her interest in a third subject—Kathak. It’s not a new interest, but it’s one that brings out the best in her. That’s why, even during academically crucial times, she finds her way to dance. And when the opportunity calls for a dance recital with her guru, Shovana Narayan, the exhilaration amplifies.

One such moment is around the corner with the Lalit Arpan Festival 2018, Asavari, presented by her mentor, Narayan. In addition to her, the show is also presented by Dr Jyotsna Suri.

Every year, their attempt is to create a culture of holistic entertainment with some of the best names in dance and music. This year there will be Shallu Jindal with Kuchipudi, Ragini Madan with Kathak, dancer Kristina Dolonina with Kathak again, Lakshay Mohan and Ayush Mohan on the sarod and sitar.

In the middle of this talent pool, Mrinalini finds herself making a distinct place for herself. For starters, she does this by choosing a strong narrative and telling it through a women’s perspective. She’s taken the Ramayan, dancing out the story through Sita and Mandodari, a departure from the conventional Ram-Ravan saga. “It’s important that the struggles and victories of the female leads be highlighted as a march off from the norm,” says Mrinalini.

The telling will be in Kathak’s traditional format, followed by abhinaya (art of expression).
Delhi, among other things, has embedded a strong identity within her. She found her guru in this city, and learning was facilitated here. Even as a statistician, the city is full of possibilities, she says. We hope things keep looking sunny for her.

September 27-28: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, 7 pm onwards.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival