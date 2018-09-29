Home The Sunday Standard

Nature’s nurture

Natural is always better, be it beauty or the things we use to maintain that beauty.

Natural is always better, be it beauty or the things we use to maintain that beauty. And Biotique makes sure that it delivers the best of nature’s essentials to you. So, I thought of giving a try to its Bio Honey Gel Foaming Face Cleanser, and the Bio Cucumber Pore Tightening Toner that comes with Himalaya Waters. The reason was that all its products are preservative free and are made of herbal ingredients. Both products I tried, have become a part of my daily skincare regime. I follow double cleansing routine while washing my face because a friend suggested that the second round of cleanse, cleans the skin deeply, removing impurities from the pores. And this soap-free cleanser comprising honey, turmeric and Arjun tree bark extracts, feels like a breeze of freshness on your face.

I let the face dry on its own and then gently apply the toner to the face and neck using a cotton pad. With its cooling effects, the cucumber and mint extracts in the toner take all the tiredness away from the skin. But it’s not advisable to use it near the eyes because it may cause a burning sensation.
Availability: Biotique.com

