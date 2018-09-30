Home The Sunday Standard

Bastar police calibrate anti-Maoist strategies

In Bastar, the police from thana rank onwards to the district and the range level have received extensive training on poll process.  

Published: 30th September 2018

RAIPUR: A day after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator and his close associate were killed by Maoists at Vishakapatnam, the Bastar police in a poll-bound Chhattisgarh state are on high alert as the state is set to witness hectic political activities even in the conflict zone during the coming weeks.

“Objective is to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. We have chalked out strategies to counter any threat in Bastar zone. Besides thwarting any attempt to disrupt polls, every specific concern felt across naxal belts are kept in mind,” Bastar Inspector General of Police Vivekanand Sinha told The Sunday Express. “We have devised a pocket book specifying the dos and don’ts for the officials.”

The Reds have put out leaflets and nailed posters at different places in the Sukma district and Konta block, asking the villagers to bring to them the leaders, who visit during campaigning, to their ‘jan-adalat’ (kangaroo court).

Candidates and their supporters usually avoid campaigning in remote locations. They are restricted to urban, sub-urban and major villages. At the most, they prefer visiting the weekly haat bazars to interact with the masses. In 2008 two BJP leaders were brutally hacked to death at Nakulnar in Dantewada.

“Besides the regular reviews on security offered to the VIPs and the people’s representatives, we enthuse the locals to exercise their right to vote without fear. The political leaders particularly those provided with various security covers are advised not to venture into the sensitive areas without prior information to the police,” Sinha told The Sunday Express.

