In fight against militancy, SPOs battle low salaries too in Kashmir

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Newly-wed woman raped by tantrik, in-laws: Haryana Police
Fans injured after stand collapses in Spain
How can India pursue talks with a country that glorifies 'killers': Sushma Swaraj
UP announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia, government job to Apple executive's wife
Sabarimala verdict: Shiv Sena calls off Kerala shutdown
Sisters, aged one and four, abducted and raped in Madhya Pradesh