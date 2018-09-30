Home The Sunday Standard

Sale of  banned liquor brands continues in Delhi

At most stores, employees denied any knowledge on ban on the sale of these brands when enquired. Some traders meanwhile, expressed concern that the ban may push up the black market prices.

Published: 30th September 2018 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Although the Delhi government has banned the sale of Vat 69 whisky and Smirnoff vodka for nearly two years in the national capital, The Sunday Standard investigation has found that the liquor stores in Delhi continue to sell the products.

When The Sunday Standard visited liquor stores in Kotla Mubarakpur, Vasant Vihar, Bhikaji Cama Place and Connaught Place and discovered  that the brands available with them although the sellers were not putting up the banned brands on display.

At a liquor store in Kotla Mubarakpur, VAT 69 was available in 750 ml bottles. Similarly, Smirnoff vodka was available only in one litre bottles at the stores in Connaught Place. At most stores, employees denied any knowledge on ban on the sale of these brands when enquired. Some traders meanwhile, expressed concern that the ban may push up the black market prices.

The financial commissioner in his order on September 14 had charged the manufacturer of the two brands — United Spirits Limited (USL) — for violating provisions of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 by using unauthorised and loose barcodes, which could be easily misused
The excise department when contacted said they were unaware of the sale.

“We do not have any knowledge on sale of VAT 69 and Smirnoff in the city. However, if you are claiming to have found shops selling these brands, strict action will be taken.“The companies have been blacklisted and it is illegal to sell them in the region,” said commissioner of excise department Amjad Tak.

 

