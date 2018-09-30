United Left fought polls against grand alliance of ABVP, V-C and Modi government: JNUSU President

Sanskriti Talwar By

The United Left alliance swept the JNUSU polls with a considerable margin earlier this month. N Sai Balaji of AISA, who was elected JNUSU president, tells Sanskriti Talwar why the university flag has always been Red.

When and how did the Leftist ideology become a dominant force in JNU?



In this country, all the people who have been fighting for their rights and against anti-people policies have always been under the Red flag. The battle for land rights, atrocities against Dalits, corporate loot of adivasis (tribals), employment, rights of women, farmers and workers — there’s a long legacy of people’s movement under the Red flag. When JNU was started and students intervened in the admission policy, they wanted the university to be open for everyone, every community, including the marginalised sections.

READ | Why JNU is a Left bastion

That was the reason JNU has this unique aspect of ‘deprivation point’. The idea of education doesn’t get complete if it is not affordable — the reason for `283 model. It was not given; it was fought for in 1993 by Comrade Chandra Shekhar’s union. It was ensured the fee hike did not happen when the liberalisation era was being ushered in.

In the elections this year, ABVP stood second in all four posts. This apparently reflects their popularity has picked up. What do you think is the reason?



The ABVP has been getting the same number of votes in the last three elections. The only reason they were in second position this time is that all others contested unitedly. The JNU vice-chancellor acts as ABVP president. They have Modi government who works for them. The students fought an election against the Mahagathbandhan of V-C, ABVP and Modi government. They (ABVP) are saying they won second position… but they have lost badly. That’s the reason they went on the rampage, stopped the counting of votes for 14 hours. All this was done with the complicity of the administration.

In the context of what you mentioned, what’s happening in JNU?



A massive scam is taking place in the name of online examination. The administration has realised that in 2019 also, the ABVP is going to lose badly. So, they are planning to destroy higher education completely…

IN PICS | Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls

There are many problems with making the exams online: How will rural people give the exams? The cost of exams is another factor. In JNU, examinations were given in multiple languages. Now only English will be the language… This proposal was passed in the academic council meeting by debarring the JNUSU.

How does the national politics influence JNUSU?



UGC has, in past two years, resorted to 55 per cent fund cut. SC/ST Act is being diluted. Massive seat cuts have resulted in reserved seats remaining vacant. This government’s policy is to benefit the private sector and let the public die. The Rafale deal and Jio University are the best examples of this. In JNU, Najeeb Ahmed was attacked by the ABVP. In Hyderabad University, Rohith Vemula was institutionally murdered by the government. In BHU, women fighting for their rights were attacked by the ABVP… The pattern outside and inside the university is same — one is happening at the macro level and another at micro.



READ | JNUSU president hits out at Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her statement on university



What is the current feeling among students?



Modi bhagao, loktantra bachao.