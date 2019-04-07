An epic translated for a modern readership

Ayesha Singh By

It’s a body of work that’s not only lesser-known but also lesser understood. A Tale of Wonder: Kathakautukam, a Sanskrit verse epic by the scholar and poet Srivara from the Kashmir of the 15 century, is a modern-day reckoner for many questions that haunt contemporary civilisation. On the occasion of it being translated into English by author A.N.D Haksar, we spoke to him about the book’s narrative that deserves a serious mention.

What is the crux of this book?

The book is a beautiful example of cross-cultural harmony from medieval Kashmir. A Biblical and Koranic story in medieval Persian reaches Kashmir and is transformed there into a Sanskrit epic poem, with India’s mythic overtones — an attestation to this country’s rich syncretic and multicultural past.

How and why did you start working on this book?

The current text came to my notice from a reference in an old European history of Sanskrit. I was then lucky to find its original text at an academic library in Canada. Then I found it also reflected a cultural confluence rather rare in Sanskrit poetry, here found with work in old Persian.

I may add that though such reflection of confluence is rare in Sanskrit literature, ‘Kathakautukam’ is not the only one.

One of my aims in translation from Sanskrit has been to bring the rich variety and some less known works of that ancient language before the readers today.

Take me through the process of writing this? How did you use your mind and skill?

Work on such translations can’t be hurried through. This one was done gradually, mostly at leisure in the forenoon.

What this translator may add is that such work also needs a word by word consideration of the original text, to find equivalents that could faithfully convey both its literal meaning, and the underlying sense and flavour, to the readers of the translation. This usually takes much time and continued revision to improve the language of the translation.

What kind of books did you grow up reading?

Beginning with simple fables like Panchtantra and Hitopadesa, it has now stretched to poetry, comic, erotic, and heroic, satirical works and those in colloquial language. Each type presents merits and obstacles for the translator.

Do you think someone could justify their writing work without feeling emotions strongly?

Determination and pleasure, rather than emotion, are, I think, the main incentives in writing. Have formed this view after continued efforts over many years. It is worth repeating that, for a translator, writing also requires much thought and effort to convey the substance as well as the spirit of the original be translated.

How has Sanskrit aided your process? What are you developing next?

Unlike its common present perception as religion and philosophy, Sanskrit covers a vast field of literature. My work has so far ranged from the classical poetry of Kalidasa and Bhartihari, to the plays of Bhasa and the prose of Dandin. It also includes the famous Kama Sutra and Jatakamala, as also the sharp satires of Kshemendra and an anthology of poetry from Kashmir. Am now looking at some ancient sayings on the social life of the time.

A Tale of Wonder: Kathakautukam

Publisher: Penguin

No of pages: 94

Price: Rs 400