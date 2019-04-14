Home The Sunday Standard

Article 370 a link between Jammy and Kashmir and India: Congress' Vikramaditya Singh

Vikramaditya said Congress has already cleared its stand on special status in its manifesto. 'We are going to follow the party stand.'

Published: 14th April 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

SRINAGAR: The grandson of State’s last Maharaja Hari Singh and Congress candidate for Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh feels Article 370 is a crucial constitutional link between the erstwhile princely state of J&K and India.

Talking to this newspaper, Vikramaditya said Congress has already cleared its stand on special status in its manifesto. “We are going to follow the party stand. It (Article 370) is a crucial constitutional link between the erstwhile princely state of J&K and India,” he said.

Congress in its manifesto has vowed not to allow any change in Article 370, which grants special status to J&K within the Indian constitution. Asked whether Article 370 repeal will alter J&K’s relation with India, Vikramaditya said, “It is a highly constitutional and legal matter. I don’t want to comment on it.”

The grandfather of Vikramaditya, Maharaja Hari Singh had on October 27, 1947 signed Instrument of Accession with then Governor General of India Lord Mount Batten. It comprised of nine clauses.

Vikramaditya said Congress has always been in favour of the continuation of Article 370 while BJP is talking about removing Article 370 and Art 35A. 

“However, while in power in J&K with PDP, they remained silent on the issue. The party now talks of removing the law. This speaks of their double standards,” said Vikramaditya, who is a son of senior Congress leader and former Sadr-e-Riyasat (president) of J&K Karan Singh.

On Article 35A, which grants special privileges to J&K citizens some of whom were incorporated from Maharaja Hari Singh’s 1926 state subject law, he said, “I don’t want to specifically comment on it. It is a highly sensitive matter for J&K.”

