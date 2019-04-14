Home The Sunday Standard

Blame game erupts over Mayapuri shops sealing violence

His deputy Manish Sisodia blamed PM Narendra Modi for the outbreak of violence. 'Modiji, why is your Delhi Police carrying out a barbaric act like Jallianwala Bagh,' Sisodia tweeted.

Published: 14th April 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Political leaders lost no time in accusing each other of ignoring the interests of traders after violence erupted during the sealing drive in Mayapuri on Saturday.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the incident as ‘extreme shameful’. “Traders has always been supporting BJP with money and votes. It is extremely shameful to beat them. The BJP is sealing their shops and beating them. Brutal lathi-charge on traders during elections?” he tweeted. His deputy Manish Sisodia blamed PM Narendra Modi for the outbreak of violence. “Modiji, why is your Delhi Police carrying out a barbaric act like Jallianwala Bagh,” Sisodia tweeted.

The former chief minister of Delhi and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit also condemned the incident. In her tweet, she pinned the blame on the ruling BJP party. “BJP in the Centre and MCD connived. Brutal lathi-charge on traders in Mayapuri is inhumane. Congress condemns it.” 

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the sealing was being done on the orders of the pollution department, which is under the Delhi government. He added that conducting the sealing drive during Ram Navami and Baisakhi was a conspiracy hatched by Kejriwal.

“We have written a letter to the Election Commission requesting the sealing be stopped till the completion of Lok Sabha elections. Due to stone pelting, the situation was tense in Mayapuri and it is condemnable. Such things should not happen but Kejriwal can do anything,” said Tiwari.

Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Singh Kochar claimed that within 10 days of assuming charge at the Centre, the party would bring an ordinance to provide relief to people of Delhi. “This is our promise to the people of Delhi. We will bring an ordinance within 10 days of coming to power. Till then, I appeal to the EC to stop the sealing initiated by civic bodies immediately.”

Later, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri made a scathing attack on Kejriwal. “Since, he clearly had no idea on how to govern Delhi, serve its citizens & take it forward, Delhi CM Shri Kejriwal & his highly incompetent govt should take full moral & administrative responsibility for today’s incident & resign,” the minister tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayapuri Arvind Kejriwal Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp