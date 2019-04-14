H&M: Carrying forward the message of sustainable fashion

Angela Paljor By

The awareness to save the environment is constantly growing and the fashion industry has time and again carried the beacon for a sustainable fashion. Taking this vision forward, this spring, H&M has come up with its Conscious Exclusive collection.

“For Spring 2019, the new H&M Conscious Exclusive collection launches with a vision for a sustainable fashion future. The collection unites modern romantic designs and every piece in the collection is made from a sustainably-sourced material, such as 100 per cent organic cotton, tencel or recycled polyester. From the floral-printed coordinated separates to the floaty dresses, all in a colour palette of earthy tones, blush pink and white, this is a statement of intent to take responsibility and lead the change towards a more sustainable fashion industry,” says Janne Einola, Country Head, H&M India.

Adding to it, Maria Östblom, Head of Design Womenswear says, “We’re absolutely thrilled to have this spring collection made out of sustainable materials. With a feminine, easy-going silhouettes, dreamy floral prints and separates, all created by our in-house design team that can easily be mixed and matched shows how style and sustainability can work together beautifully.”

At a time when fast fashion is rapidly taking over the market, Einola believes that launching a sustainable collection is not about challenging the fast fashion industry. Elaborating further, she says, “We feel fast fashion is rapidly now moulding itself into ‘conscious fashion’. The idea is not to challenge fast fashion, but to inspire fast fashion to be able to multi-task, be stylish and yet be environment-friendly. Along with our presence, our campaigns and initiatives are also global. Today, 57 per cent of the materials that the H&M group uses to make clothes are organic, recycled or other sustainable materials. Our goal is to increase the share of sustainable materials every year.”

Throughout the month of April, H&M will not only celebrate their sustainability actions and goals as a company but also highlight the Conscious Exclusive collection in stores all around the world. The floral prints and earthy colours of the collection are a perfect complement to the feminine details, such as ruffles, off-the-shoulder necklines and balloon sleeves. The warm brown pleated tube top with a string halterneck in recycled polyester looks equally stunning with the matching tiered lace maxi-skirt, also in recycled polyester, as it would with a pair of jeans, while the white floral print voluminous mini-dress with ruffled v-neck, three-quarter length sleeves and a dropped waist in organic cotton is beach and brunch-ready.

This sustainable collection is a step towards meeting one of the brands main goals – to use only 100 per cent recycled or other sustainably-sourced materials by 2030. “Sustainability is one of our core values and while there is a lot of work going into this throughout the entire value chain, it’s always exciting to see the more consumer-facing campaigns really showcase our conscious way of thinking,” says Isak Roth, Global Sustainability Manager at H&M.