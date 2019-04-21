AAP still hopeful of alliance with Congress in Delhi

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: In yet another development, of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress alliance discussions, which have been going on since last five months, AAP on Saturday stated that the chapter of alliance with Congress in Haryana and Punjab has been officially closed. Driven by desperation to disallow a split in anti-BJP votes, suspense still continues over the alliance in Delhi, as there was no clear denial from AAP.

“Alliance may happen. They (Congress) may send any proposal. But we do not want to be in that may or may not status,” said RS member Sanjay Singh.“We tried every formula with Congress 7:2:1 and 6:3:1 but they refused. If by mistake communal forces come back to power then Congress would be held responsible for that. We chalked out a plan for all the 33 seats... to defeat the BJP” added Singh. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “The BJP knows that if AAP, JJP and Congress come together, all their candidates will lose but Congress has closed all the chapters in Haryana and Punjab.”