Home The Sunday Standard

Amrita Rao awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award

Directed by Abhijit Panse, Thackeray starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role.

Published: 21st April 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao (AP Photo).

 actor Amrita Rao 

Amrita Rao — who played the role of Meenatai Thackeray in the biopic of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray — has been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for Best Debut in Marathi Cinema. This is the second time Amrita is winning the award, the first being for Vivah (2006). 

“Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema, is a Marathi and to receive an award on my Marathi debut is both symbolic and amazing,” said a visibly-elated Amrita.

Directed by Abhijit Panse, Thackeray starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role. The film marked Amrita’s comeback to feature films after 2013’s Satyagraha. Asked about her upcoming projects,the actor adds, “I am getting many offers after I’m back to films after a break and above all people were happy to see me on screen which is the best part.

Though only something new and different will excite me because cinema is changing and even the method of acting has changed.”
Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award ceremony was held on April 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amrita Rao Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp