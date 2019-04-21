Amrita Rao awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award

Express Features By

actor Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao — who played the role of Meenatai Thackeray in the biopic of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray — has been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for Best Debut in Marathi Cinema. This is the second time Amrita is winning the award, the first being for Vivah (2006).

“Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema, is a Marathi and to receive an award on my Marathi debut is both symbolic and amazing,” said a visibly-elated Amrita.

Directed by Abhijit Panse, Thackeray starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role. The film marked Amrita’s comeback to feature films after 2013’s Satyagraha. Asked about her upcoming projects,the actor adds, “I am getting many offers after I’m back to films after a break and above all people were happy to see me on screen which is the best part.

Though only something new and different will excite me because cinema is changing and even the method of acting has changed.”

Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award ceremony was held on April 20.