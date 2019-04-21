DSC holds convocation for Post Grad students

Express features By

The Delhi School of Communication hosted its annual Convocation’19 on Saturday (April 20) for Post Graduate Programme in Communication (PGDPC) degree conferral ceremony at Alliance de Francaise, Lodhi Estate. Nikhil Dey, Vice Chair, Weber Shandwick, one of the world’s leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Dey along with Dean Prof. Ramola Kumar awarded the degrees and medals to the students and wished them luck for their careers. Radio Jockey Rahul Makin, Fever 104, also graced the event as a Guest of Honour and Ruchin Khanduja, Head - Marketing, Hindware was a special guest.