Home The Sunday Standard

DSC holds convocation for Post Grad students

Dey along with Dean Prof. Ramola Kumar awarded the degrees and medals to the students and wished them luck for their careers. 

Published: 21st April 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

The Delhi School of Communication hosted its annual Convocation’19 on Saturday (April 20) for Post Graduate Programme in Communication (PGDPC) degree conferral ceremony at Alliance de Francaise, Lodhi Estate. Nikhil Dey, Vice Chair, Weber Shandwick, one of the world’s leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Dey along with Dean Prof. Ramola Kumar awarded the degrees and medals to the students and wished them luck for their careers. Radio Jockey Rahul Makin, Fever 104, also graced the event as a Guest of Honour and Ruchin Khanduja, Head - Marketing, Hindware was a special guest. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi School of Communication Alliance de Francaise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp