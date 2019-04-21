PM Modi takes potshot at Opposition’s ‘fake friendship’

Express Features By

ARARIA/ETAH/KOLKATA: BJP’s star campaigner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continued his aggressive attack on the Opposition as he toured three states on Saturday. While terming the SP-BSP alliance as ‘fake friendship’ in Etah, the PM thundered at Buniadpur in North Bengal against Mamata Banerjee over the chit fund scams in Bengal.

In Bihar’s Araria, Modi warned that those who had plundered the nation will certainly go to jail soon after the NDA forms its government for the second term. Modi accused the Congress of speaking the language of Pakistan, saying, “Those who feel pain in their stomachs when asked to chant “Bharat Mata ki Jai” can neither remain true to the nation nor dedicated to the cause of the poor of the country”.

At Araria, Modi asked voters to take an oath by shouting “Bharastachari hoshiyar, ghar ghar me hai chowkidar” (Corrupt people beware! There is a chowkidar in every house). In Bengal, firing another salvo at Mamata, Modi said, “Speed breaker Didi will know after May 23 what is the result of vandalism, looting of money, and stopping the public’s growth. Speed breaker Didi has lost her sleep after the first two phases of polls in Bengal.’’

Eye on Bengal

Eyeing victory from least 23 seats out of 42 in Bengal, BJP heavyweights like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah kept visiting the state and addressing rallies castigating CM Mamata Banerjee for her minority appeasement politics. Modi also criticised the decision to invite Bangla-deshi actor in Raiganj