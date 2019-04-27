Asha Bhosle directs a scene in Panipat

Shilajit Mitra By

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle recently visited the sets of Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat in Karjat, Maharashtra and directed a scene in the upcoming film. The scene features Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl.

“It was really sweet of Ashaji to visit us on the set. She brought in such vibrant energy and spread lots of cheerfulness. She even called the shots for one particular scene and I must say, she does have a knack for direction too,” Ashutosh said. “We were thrilled to have her on the set and I hope she keeps surprising me like this with such wonderful visits,” he added.

Starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon, the film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire and Afghan forces in 1761. The skirmish is recorded among the most of significant battles fought in the 18th century.

Asha Bhosle recently performed at the Wembley Stadium in London as part of her global farewell tour ‘Live In Concert...One Last Time’. The Padma Vibhushan awardee turns 86 this year.