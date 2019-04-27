Home The Sunday Standard

Shashi Tharoor summoned by Delhi court over 'scorpion' remark against PM Modi

Tharoor had claimed in October last year that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Prime Minister Modi to 'a scorpion sitting on a Shivlinga'.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on  Saturday summoned Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on June 7 on a complaint over his remarks that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling".

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal was hearing a criminal defamation complaint filed against Tharoor by Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar, who claimed his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader’s statement.

The complaint was filed under Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC relating to defamation. In October last year, Tharoor had claimed that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Prime Minister Modi to “a scorpion sitting on a Shivlinga”. He had termed it as an extraordinarily striking metaphor.

The complaint claimed he was a devotee of Lord Shiva. “However, the accused (Tharoor) completely disregarded the sentiments of crores of Shiva devotees, (and) made the statement which hurt the sentiments of all Lord Shiva devotees, both in India and outside the country,” he said. “The complainant’s religious sentiments were hurt and the accused deliberately did this malicious act, intending to outrage the religious feelings of Lord Shiva devotees by insulting their religious belief.”  

(With agency inputs)

