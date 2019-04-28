Home The Sunday Standard

2019 LS polls: AAP wants South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri from BJP disqualified

Bhiduri has been accused of concealing information about an FIR against him in Bihar.

Published: 28th April 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

AAP’s Raghav Chadha with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday

AAP’s Raghav Chadha with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday | Naveen kumar

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the South Delhi Returning Officer’s (RO) decision of accepting the nomination papers of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

AAP’s candidate Raghav Chadha, who earlier raised objections with the EC on Bidhuri’s nomination, asserted that the BJP leader had hidden information about an FIR registered against him while filing his affidavit. Incidentally, Bidhuri had accepted the objection and filed an application mentioning the FIR. “It is only a matter of 30 days, I would say, till the High Court cancels his candidature. I urge the people of South Delhi not to waste their vote on a candidate who will be disqualified anyway. He has lied to the people, to the EC, but will soon be answerable to the law,” said Chadha.

The petition filed in the Delhi High Court demands the cancellation of nomination of the BJP leader. Chadha claimed that the Returning Officer overlooked “glaring discrepancies in Bidhuri’s nomination”.  “The respondent No. 2 (Bidhuri) had wilfully and intentionally concealed the factum of registration of an FIR against him in Police Station... Muzaffarpur, Bihar,” it states.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The plea sought a direction to call for the records and quash the returning officer’s April 24 order. It also sought an order to the RO to scrutinise Bidhuri’s nomination in accordance with various directions of the Supreme Court. “The RO’s decision is arbitrary, illegal, unsustainable and ought to be quashed,” the AAP’s South Delhi candidate said.

Backing Chadha’s claims, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the charges against Bidhuri were serious. “He is sure to be disqualified. South Delhi voters should not waste their vote on him,” Kejriwal tweeted.  

But, Bidhuri claimed he had earlier contested and won Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and “nothing wrong was ever found in my nominations”. “The AAP is running a propaganda against me. All the facts and papers submitted in my nomination are true. The AAP leaders are conspiring against me because they are losing the Lok Sabha elections,” he said in his defence.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Ramesh Bhiduri Ra BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Bihar FIR Raghav Chadha India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp