Home The Sunday Standard

CERN educators in Delhi stress on the importance of critical, creative thought

Last week, the Life Lab Education and Research Foundation in association with CERN and The International School of Geneva held an event where many teachers interacted with science educators.

Published: 28th April 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Teachers from across states attended the six-day event organised at the Shiv Nadar school in Noida last week

Teachers from across states attended the six-day event organised at the Shiv Nadar school in Noida last week | Express

NEW DELHI: K Subrahmanyam, a physical education teacher in a government high school from Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh, has been teaching for over a decade. But when he returns to his school after a short visit to the national capital this week, his outlook on teaching will most certainly have changed. 

Subrahmanyam, like 81 other school teachers across the country — mostly working in government schools - attended the first ‘South Asia Science Education Programme’ organised by CERN, the European organisation for nuclear research. “The teaching in the country is largely about delivering lectures and demonstrating in classrooms. But here we realised the importance of igniting minds of students and making the process of teaching, learning much more participatory,” said Subrahmanyam.

“Every year, 1-2 teachers from India are invited to CERN for short training courses but our idea is to bring the programme to the country itself so that a significant number could participate,” said Archana Sharma, principal scientist at CERN. “Our aim is to get these teachers to train their peers and try to provoke the minds of students in different ways so that education system improves for the better,” she said.

Sharma, who is the founder of Life Lab, said, “Our students do well in exams but are not good at actually applying their knowledge practically or taking it forward,” she said. 

For Gulfam Ahmed from VidyaGyan school in Bulandshahar in UP, the key takeaway was that while students in the country are largely encouraged to memorise lessons from text books and reproduce them, the system needed to change.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Life Lab Education and Research Foundation CERN Geneva CERN South Asia Science Education Programme he International School of Geneva Science educators teacher India interaction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp