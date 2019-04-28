Delhi Police probe fake passport, visa fraud 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police and the intelligence agencies are investigating a suspected passport fraud as several cases of people travelling on fake documents from Jordan to India have surfaced.

“Earlier, two men travelling to Punjab at airport claimed their passports were retained by employers in Jordan. We are investigating the network of these fake passports and visa makers. Earlier, we arrested persons who prepared fake documents from Karnal (Haryana) and Punjab,” DCP Sanjay Bhatia said. As per the previous one month police record, six passengers were caught travelling on same passports at the IGI Airport. In some cases, passengers were found travelling without passport from Jordan to India when they were checked by security officers.

Jordan offers Indian workers with valid passports visa amnesty to travel back to India when their visa lapses.