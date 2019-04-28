Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi Police probe fake passport, visa fraud 

Several cases of people travelling on fake documents from Jordan to India have surfaced.

Published: 28th April 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Passport, Indian passport

Image of a passport used for representational purpose. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police and the intelligence agencies are investigating a suspected passport fraud as several cases of people travelling on fake documents from Jordan to India have surfaced.

“Earlier, two men travelling to Punjab at airport claimed their passports were retained by employers in Jordan. We are investigating the network of these fake passports and visa makers. Earlier, we arrested persons who prepared fake documents from Karnal (Haryana) and Punjab,” DCP Sanjay Bhatia said. As per the previous one month police record, six passengers were caught travelling on same passports at the IGI Airport. In some cases, passengers were found travelling without passport from Jordan to India when they were checked by security officers.

Jordan offers Indian workers with valid passports visa amnesty to travel back to India when their visa lapses. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi fake passport Delhi Police fake visa Delhi fake travel documents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp