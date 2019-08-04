Home The Sunday Standard

Amarnath Yatra called off as Pakistan terror groups were planning suicide attacks: Sources

Intelligence reports warned JeM chief Masood Azhar’s elder brother Ibrahim Azhar had plans of infiltrating into the Kashmir Valley to supervise major attacks.

Published: 04th August 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

People wait to get petrol and diesel at a fuel pump in Srinagar on Saturday. There is a palpable tension among the locals after the Centre advised tourists to leave, cut short Amarnath Yatra and boosted security deployment.

People wait to get petrol and diesel at a fuel pump in Srinagar on Saturday. There is a palpable tension among the locals after the Centre advised tourists to leave, cut short Amarnath Yatra and boosted security deployment. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi)

NEW DELHI:  The Amarnath Yatra was called off in view of multiple intelligence reports that warned Pakistan-based terrorist groups, particularly the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were planning to target security forces by suicide attacks and IED blasts. 

Ibrahim Azhar, elder brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar, had plans of infiltrating into the Kashmir Valley to “supervise major attacks”, sources in the security establishment said.  The government then decided to curtail the Amarnath yatra and strengthen the counter-insurgency grid in Kashmir by fresh induction of forces after receiving these reports. 

ALSO READ: No plan to change constitutional position - Jammu and Kashmir Governor

Ibrahim, the main orchestrator of the IC-814 hijacking in 1999, was sighted in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last month, according to the inputs. Ibrahim had plans to lead attacks against Indian establishment to avenge the death of his son Usman Haider, who was killed by security forces in Awantipora on October 30, 2018.

There were inputs that trained JeM cadre had formed Border Action Teams under the leadership of Ibrahim and moved to Pakistan Army posts across the Line of Control (LoC).  Three JeM operatives were positioned in terror launch pads in the Nezapir sector of PoK, opposite the Indian post of Shahpur sector in Poonch. This group had the backing of Pakistani SSG commandos and planned to conduct a BAT (Border Action Team) operation against Indian troops along forwards posts of Barood, Sher, Shakti and Kaiyaan.

Increased activities of terror groups including JeM and Lashkar-e-Tayyeba were being observed near border areas.   Intelligence reports had details of Pakistan-based groups that were readying for series of infiltrations to spike up violence. There were specific inputs about JeM targeting security personnel by IED in Sopore area. About 10 days ago, intelligence agencies had given inputs that “four-five LeT terrorists camping in Rangers post in Chak Amru” were readying to infiltrate in Kashmir.

Air Fares go north
The advisory asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave “as soon as possible” spiked up airfares. Average air fares to and from Srinagar for August 4 increased significantly despite the Union Civil Aviation ministry asking airlines to keep the fares in check.

No leave for Hospital Staff
Government Bone & Joint Hospital in Srinagar directed all its employees to not leave without written permission from the competent authority in view of the “prevailing situation”. The Medical Superintendent said that any dereliction would be strictly dealt with.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarnath Yatra Kashmir valley terror kashmir Jaish-e-Mohammed Pakistan terrorism
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp