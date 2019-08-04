Home The Sunday Standard

Didi Ke Bolo: TMC leaders face people’s ire in Bengal

The common people’s anger and resentment reflected how the ruling party is losing its grassroots connect in Bengal.

Published: 04th August 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress hold placards during their protest in Kolkata.

Members of Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress hold placards during their protest in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA:  Twin realities of corruption in Trinamool’s lower echelons and an unhappy vote bank hit the party hard on Saturday, the first day its MLAs started visiting their constituencies as part of the Didi Ke Bolo (Tell Your Sister) campaign. The common people’s anger and resentment reflected how the ruling party is losing its grassroots connect in Bengal. North Bengal development minister Rabindranath Ghosh had to visit a village in Cooch Behar under tight security. He could barely spend 30 minutes at the village and had to abandon his plan to spend the night there.

ALSO READ: TMC engages 100 leaders to act upon complaints received on 'Didi Ke Bolo' platforms

According to Trinamool sources, a villager complained that a local party leader had taken Rs 7.5 lakh from him promising a state government job for his son. ‘‘Neither has my son got the job nor have I got my money back,’’ he reportedly alleged. Tourism minister Gautam Deb visited Phapri village near Siliguri where villagers complained of land mafia threatening them to sell their land. The area is witnessing a tourism boom and many buyers are turning up to purchase property here.

Rajiblochan Soren, the MLA from Bandwan in Purulia, was left embarrassed when villagers told him how the poor had to pay cut money to get benefits such as old-age pension and Awas Yojana schemes. 
Pradyut Ghosh, an MLA from Narayangarh in Jhargram could not trace a villager, who is known to be a BJP supporter. The party has asked the leadership to interact with BJP supporters during their public relation drive.

‘‘Our MLAs are listening to the grievances raised by villagers. We will sit with them once their village-visit programmes are over and decide our next course of action based on their experience,’’ said a senior Trinamool leader in Kolkata.The campaign was launched by West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on July 29.

The campaign is meant to reach out to the people of West Bengal and address their grievances. For this, the party launched a dedicated helpline number and a website. It aims to reach at least 80 percent of the households in the state to inform and engage them with initiative over the next 20 months, the party said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TMC leaders TMC Trinamool
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp