I got you, babe

Millenial friendships equal Emojis, Insta likes and WhatsApp groups.

In the world of fast food, fast fashion and “fast friendships” (which isn’t synonymous with being fast friends); one can’t begin to imagine what walks on the beach with your BFF (Best Friend Forever) must have been like. But there’s something to say about the relationships that were nurtured otherwise than on social media pages. Dropping your kids to school, chatting over champagne on ice and attending movie screenings or plays together...

The Morning Standard caught up with two supremely talented women who are pals before anything else. Anu Ranjan, president, The Indian Television Academy and actor Soni Razdan have known each other for decades.

Despite both belonging to the same industry — entertainment — they never felt the need to compete, to vie for accolades or fall into one-upmanship. Theirs’ is a story of two women who have supported and enabled one another through better or worse.

But how did they get here? “It began as how all friendships do - slowly, steadily and surely,” says Razdan. “It’s rare when you’re older in life to make very close friends, like once you’re married… but we were both expecting our girls Alia and Akansha… that’s how we met and our bond just grew. Anu, is a very gregarious person, she’s social and chatty, unlike me. But we started meeting and having play dates with our girls; before we knew it we became very close.”

For Ranjan, Razdan became a pillar of strength through the 20 years of their friendship. “Every time I have been in a bind, she has been there for me. I started ITA because it was her idea. We, along with Neena Gupta, were at an award function and she turned to me and said ‘If anyone can create an award show which has gravitas it’s you. You’re the only one who will be able to do this well.’ It was what she said then, which has got me where I am now.” Theirs’ is unlike the stories you hear of in the entertainment world which are filled with rivalry and competitiveness. “All that is just old wives’ tales. In the 20 years, I have been working in this industry, no one has hated on each other,” says Ranjan.