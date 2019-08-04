Maharashtra, Gujarat face rain and flood fury

Express News Service By

MUMBAI: Heavy rains continue to lash Maharashtra, south Gujarat, Goa and Konkan coast causing rivers to swell and roads to remain waterlogged and throwing normal life out of gear. With more rains expected in the next two days, the situation is unlikely to improve.

ALSO READ: Where have Kerala's rains gone? Monsoon mood swing leaves scientists perplexed

Heavy rain in the catchment area of Koyna dam in Maharashtra’s Satara for past 10 days has filled it to around 88 per cent, due to which all seven gates of the dam have been thrown open and water is being released in the river at 20,000 cusecs. Villages and towns downstream have been put on alert.

Incessant rains have even disturbed the communication network in the region cutting off several villages.

The region is battling power outage due to failure of power distribution network caused by heavy rains.

In Raigad district, several towns have been flooded and landslide in Kashedi ghat led to Mumbai-Goa road being closed down for major part of the day.

In Kolhapur the rains led to opening up of five gates of Radhanagri dam, brimming Panchaganga and several other rivers and Gangapur and other dams, flooding Nashik city and villages downstream.

In Pune district, Pawna dam catchment area received 115 mm rainfall over past 24 hours. In drought-hit Marathwada, Nanded received around 115 mm rainfall, highest among the eight districts of the region. All the 10 districts of Vidarbha, too, have received good showers. Floods were also reported from far off areas of Gadchiroli.