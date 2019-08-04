Home The Sunday Standard

Patna Diary: Nitish government to keep watch on illegal sand mining through drones, satellites

The modern approach to keep a watch on activities over riverside belts whereby illegal acts of sand mining are done will hopefully lead to more culprits being caught.

Published: 04th August 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Drone

Image used for representational purpose. (File | AP)

Drones and satellites keep watch on sand mining 
Bihar will keep a watch on illegal sand mining using drones and satellites. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asked the officials of the department concerned to take services of these two facilities. The modern approach to keep a watch on activities over riverside belts whereby illegal acts of sand mining are done will hopefully lead to more culprits being caught. Kumar also asked officials to protect the mountains of historical and archaeological significance from stone-miners and illegal stone-crushing units.

35 per cent newborns get mothers’ milk after birth
Experts gathered at a day-long state workshop on breastfeeding held in Patna recently, which also marked the start of World Breastfeeding Week. The experts lamented that only 35% of newborns get mothers’ milk within an hour of birth in Bihar.

It was said that only 54% of babies get breastfed until six months of age. Arjuna Awardee and Goodwill Ambassador of Poshan Abhiyana (Nutrition Campaign) Shreyashi Singh kicked-off the workshop and stressed on the need of enhancing per cartage of newborn getting breast milk. She requested both central and the state government to build ‘breastfeeding-corners’ at public places, including railway stations, bus stands, across the state on the same mission mode that toilets have been built. 
 

Over 1.5 crore saplings to be planted in 15 days 
In a bid to raise green cover over Bihar from existing 15% to over 17%, over 1.5 crore saplings will be planted across the state under a fortnight-long ‘Van-Mahostsava’, started by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, from August 1 to 15. Kumar said that every citizen of the state has a moral right to enhance the green cover of the state by plating at least 10 saplings. This was for the first time that state government has organised such a ‘Van-Mahotsava’.

Lightning detection system in the offing
The state disaster department, led by principal secretary Pratayay Amrit has decided to install Lightning Detection System across the state by the end of this year. He said a US-based firm –‘Earth-Network’ has been consulted after a meeting held on Thursday. Quoting figures, he said, as many 180 people were killed due to lightning in Bihar in 2017 followed by 139 in 2018 and nearly 150 in the first six months of the current year. Nation-wide, 2,000 people die due to lightning strikes every year. As per a figure, from 2000 to 2014, nearly 32,743 people were killed due to lightning in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Patna news Nitish Kumar Patna Diary
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp