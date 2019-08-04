Three spies held, Pakistan intruder arrested by BSF in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Three spies have been arrested from the army cantonment at Hisar in Haryana. They were allegedly supplying information to their handlers in Pakistan. Meanwhile, a Pakistani intruder was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) at Ferozepur in neighbouring Punjab.

Sources said the state police arrested Mehtab (28), Ragib (34) and Khalid (25) from UP on Thursday. The army police were keeping an eye on them over the past week due to their suspicious movements. They were apprehended and handed over to the Haryana Police. All three of them had come as labourers though a contractor to work at the canteen mess building in the cantonment which was under construction.

The three made videos from their mobile phone and also clicked photos which have been seized by the police. Upon further checking, a Pakistani number was found on their phones. The trio had been calling the number via WhatsApp so that it could not be traced. Meanwhile, Yaqub, 38-year from Pakistan was apprehended by the BSF in the Ferozepur.