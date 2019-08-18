Home The Sunday Standard

First-semester syllabus for four Delhi University courses approved 

On the recommendation of the oversight committee, the competent authority has approved the syllabus for core course paper in the first semester and the GE papers under the four departments.

Published: 18th August 2019

The departments were recommended to seek student’s feedback on syllabi

NEW DELHI:   The oversight committee at Delhi University has asked the departments of English, History, Political Science to consider some of its recommendations for revision of syllabus and has approved the syllabi of the three courses and Sociology for the first semester.

The university said that the oversight committee has recommended that the departments put the entire syllabus on their website and seek consultations, comments from the student community and revise it accordingly to submit for approval by October 31.  

The departments have been recommended to add and delete certain readings from the courses’ papers. 
Meanwhile, the university asked its executive council (EC) to consider the change in modalities for conducting semester examinations for School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). 

The council stated that they were notified about the agenda of the meeting scheduled for Saturday at Friday night, leaving them with insufficient time. 

“The issue involved has wider ramifications for Delhi University. We were not given enough time to consult the stakeholders. Many of our members won’t be able attend the meeting,” EC member Rajesh Jha said. 

