Lucknow Diary: Restoring glory, plastic ban, wifi in university and more

Namita Bajpai By

Restoring lost glory



Lucknow, as is well known and documented, has a rich architectural history. While the Chander Nagar gate in Alambagh is one such architectural gem, it had been left in a dilapidated state all this while.



However, the tourism department now decided to give it a fresh lease of life, as it plans to turn the 163-year-old structure into a major tourist attraction by September.

Also known as Phansi ka Darwaza, the 19th-century gateway is currently surrounded by a congested market. Apathy and encroachment have taken a toll on the gateway, built way back 1856 by the last nawab of Awadh, Wajid Ali Shah, for his wife Begum Alam Ara.

Lucknow University campus to go Wi-Fi



Students of Lucknow University (LU) can look forward to a Wi-Fi campus before their alma mater turns 100, three months from now. Over 80% of the wireless fidelity project, pending five years, is now complete and LU is set to join the league of tech-savvy campuses before it hits a century on November 25.



While the main project has been undertaken by the Lucknow University Data Resource Centre, a separate Wi-Fi network is also being made available by an industry giant as part of its corporate social responsibility. In the first phase, only the academic block would get free Wi-Fi access.



It would be later extended to hostels.

Unleashing talent mini-fest



LU students would get a chance to showcase their skills with camera and western musical instruments at the varsity’s upcoming mini-fest. Fifteen different competitions would be organised over the course of the six-day event, starting September 11.



For the photography competition, each participant would have to submit five entries. While no editing of photographs would be allowed, the images should have captions and also feature a timestamp indicating that the entries were fresh clicks.



For the music competition, participants would be given three minutes to play an instrument of their choice and showcase their skills.

Full plastic ban by Aug 31



UP government has set a fresh deadline of August 31 for banning the use of non-recyclable plastic in any form. A fresh deadline has been given following reports of banned plastic making it to the market despite a stringent law in place.



The government has asked urban development department, police, district administration and UP Pollution Control Board to crack down on units selling banned plastic items.



All DMs and SSPs have been asked to get a written assurance from the traders’ association that they would stop using banned plastic.