Home The Sunday Standard

Mughal era Humayun, Safdarjung tombs now open for night visits in Delhi

The mausoleums of emperor Humayun and the Nawab of Oudh, Safdarjung, are finally ready to welcome visitors after sundown. 

Published: 18th August 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture

NEW DELHI:  The mausoleums of emperor Humayun and the Nawab of Oudh, Safdarjung, are finally ready to welcome visitors after sundown. 

On Friday, about a dozen sightseers visited the historical tombs after 6.30 pm, said senior officials of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

Union culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel had, last month, announced that the two mausoleums in the national capital, along with eight other historic sites in other states, would be open to visitors till 9 pm.

ALSO READ: Night viewing of Humayun, Safdarjung tombs delayed

The agency took time to allow entry after dark to prepare for proper lighting and security staff. “On the first day, six-seven tourists visited Safdarjung’s tomb.

We are hopeful as more people will come to know about the night viewing, the number will go up,” N K Pathak, Superintending Archaeologist, Delhi Circle of ASI.   

Presently, two other monuments — Red Fort and Qutb Minar — are open for visitors till 10 pm. Visitors to Purana Quila are allowed to experience the sound and light show in the evening. 

Limited movement  

The visitors’ movement on the campus of both buildings is restricted and they are allowed to reach a certain point from where they see a panoramic of the main hall containing the graves. 

At Humayun’s tomb, tourists can go up to its Western Gate while at Safdarjung’s sepulcher; they have access till water channel containing a series of fountains in east in front of the entrance.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Humayun Tomb Safdarjung Tomb Archeological Survey of India Prahlad Singh Patel New Delhi Mughal Dynasty
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp