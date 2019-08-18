Mughal era Humayun, Safdarjung tombs now open for night visits in Delhi

Express news service By

NEW DELHI: The mausoleums of emperor Humayun and the Nawab of Oudh, Safdarjung, are finally ready to welcome visitors after sundown.



On Friday, about a dozen sightseers visited the historical tombs after 6.30 pm, said senior officials of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).



Union culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel had, last month, announced that the two mausoleums in the national capital, along with eight other historic sites in other states, would be open to visitors till 9 pm.



The agency took time to allow entry after dark to prepare for proper lighting and security staff. “On the first day, six-seven tourists visited Safdarjung’s tomb.



We are hopeful as more people will come to know about the night viewing, the number will go up,” N K Pathak, Superintending Archaeologist, Delhi Circle of ASI.



Presently, two other monuments — Red Fort and Qutb Minar — are open for visitors till 10 pm. Visitors to Purana Quila are allowed to experience the sound and light show in the evening.

Limited movement



The visitors’ movement on the campus of both buildings is restricted and they are allowed to reach a certain point from where they see a panoramic of the main hall containing the graves.



At Humayun’s tomb, tourists can go up to its Western Gate while at Safdarjung’s sepulcher; they have access till water channel containing a series of fountains in east in front of the entrance.