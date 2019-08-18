Home The Sunday Standard

Tight security near houses of three former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers as they lay deserted

Two armoured vehicles of CRPF are stationed at two gates of former CM Omar Abdullah’s residence at Gupkar.

Published: 18th August 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah with PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti during an all-party meeting regarding the current situation in Kashmir in Srinagar on 4 August 2019.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah with PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti during an all-party meeting regarding the current situation in Kashmir in Srinagar on 4 August 2019. (Photo | PTI)

SRI NAGAR: The residences of three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir at highly secured Gupkar Road in Srinagar are presenting a deserted look with main gates of houses locked and only paramilitary personnel and their vehicles present there and guarding the once bastion of mainstream politics.

Two armoured vehicles of CRPF are stationed at two gates of former CM Omar Abdullah’s residence at Gupkar. The main gate of the house is locked. 

ALSO READ: UK peer, CIA ex-director urge India, Pakistan to look beyond Kashmir

Some paramilitary personnel man the gate and don’t let anybody come closer to the gate. Whenever a person tries to go near the residence, the alert CRPF men alert him to leave the place for his own safety.

Omar was detained after scrapping of Article 370 on August 5 and is presently lodged in Hari Niwas Palace, which has been converted into a sub-jail.

ALSO READ: Is lockdown in Kashmir justified?

Few meters ahead of Omar’s house lies residence of Omar’s father and three-time former chief minister Farooq Abdullah. The scene at Abdullah’s residence is no different.

The armoured CRPF vehicle and paramilitary personnel are deployed there and ready to ‘pounce’ on anybody attempting to go near the gate. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Omar Abdullah Farooq Abdullah CRPF Mehbooba Mufti Kashmir issue Kashmir row
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp