Tight security near houses of three former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers as they lay deserted

SRI NAGAR: The residences of three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir at highly secured Gupkar Road in Srinagar are presenting a deserted look with main gates of houses locked and only paramilitary personnel and their vehicles present there and guarding the once bastion of mainstream politics.

Two armoured vehicles of CRPF are stationed at two gates of former CM Omar Abdullah’s residence at Gupkar. The main gate of the house is locked.

Some paramilitary personnel man the gate and don’t let anybody come closer to the gate. Whenever a person tries to go near the residence, the alert CRPF men alert him to leave the place for his own safety.

Omar was detained after scrapping of Article 370 on August 5 and is presently lodged in Hari Niwas Palace, which has been converted into a sub-jail.

Few meters ahead of Omar’s house lies residence of Omar’s father and three-time former chief minister Farooq Abdullah. The scene at Abdullah’s residence is no different.



The armoured CRPF vehicle and paramilitary personnel are deployed there and ready to ‘pounce’ on anybody attempting to go near the gate.