The many shades of Arun Jaitley: ‘A great orator whose heart was with SRCC’

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Arun Jaitley was a great orator and born leader whose “heart was with the SRCC” — that is how the principal and his juniors remembered the famous and beloved alumnus of the college.

He was the Shri Ram College of Commerce president and later went on to become the president of Delhi University Students’ Union in 1970s.

SRCC college principal Simrit Kaur said as the Governing Body member, he would be present in all the meetings and had not missed a single meeting.

“His interest and heart was with SRCC. We had our annual day this year and he was there. He was with us for close to two hours. His family would also talk about his love for the SRCC. With his passing away there is a void that can never be filled,” she said.With PTI inputs