Mirzapur Season 2 officially confirmed

Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment have official confirmed the second season of their popular crime series, Mirzapur. An announcement video of Mirzapur Season 2, released on Youtube, promises the return of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma and Shweta Tripathi.

Producer Farhan Akhtar said in a statement, “It is exciting to see that global audiences are responding well to the kind of content we are creating. It started with Inside Edge being nominated for an International Emmy and now Mirzapur being watched and loved across India and globally; we are glad that both shows have been renewed for the next season giving us another chance to showcase Indian stories on a global stage.”

Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content, Amazon Prime Video India, added, “We are committed to creating compelling stories with powerful characters, gripping narratives and world class values. We are thrilled with the response to Mirzapur’s first season and we are happy to be working with Excel Media & Entertainment for another bold narrative for the next season of the show.”

Mirzapur Season 2 will go on floors later this year and will be released across 200 territories. Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming India line-up also includes Bandish Bandits, a romantical musical series directed by Anand Tiwari and The Last Hour, a crime thriller helmed by Amit Kumar and Asif Kapadia.