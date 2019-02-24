Home The Sunday Standard

Subramanian Swamy's cross-examination in Herald case deferred

A Delhi court on Saturday deferred the cross-examination of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy in the National Herald case to March 30.

Published: 24th February 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 09:46 AM

BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday deferred the cross-examination of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy in the National Herald case to March 30. The case was filed by him against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and others.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal deferred the matter as Swamy was unavailable.
The BJP leader was cross-examined by Gandhi’s lawyers on February 4.

They had asked him a total of 18 questions, after which the matter was posted for further hearing on Saturday as Swamy said he had to join Parliament proceedings.

Swamy, in a private criminal complaint, had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh, through which the Young Indian (YI) Private Limited obtained the right to recover the Rs 90.25 crore the Associate Journals Limited owed to the Congress.
All the seven accused in the case — Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Motilal Vora, senior Congress leaders Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda and the YI — have denied the allegations levelled against them.

TAGS
National Herald case Subramanian Swamy

