Asked to pay fee, guards of BJP MP rough up toll staff at Agra

LUCKNOW: Close on the heels of BJP scion Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, courting infamy over his boorish conduct with a civil servant, another incident, involving the security escorts of BJP’s Etawah MP Ram Shankar Katheria, has come to light.

The guards were caught on camera thrashing a toll plaza worker and allegedly firing in the air on being asked to pay toll fee of Rs 110 in Agra on Saturday morning.

Katheria, who is also the chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, was sitting in his vehicle when his guards created the ruckus at Rahan Kalan toll Plaza on Inner Ring road, Agra.

The BJP MP was moving in a convoy of three cars, which tried to jump the queue of vehicles stationed at the toll gate.

As the toll employee enquired who all were sitting in the car, Katheria’s guards got down and started thrashing the toll staff.

It was further alleged that as the toll personnel were protesting their action, Katheria’s supporters even shot two rounds in the air, threatening the staff.

The ugly scenes played out as the BJP MP sat in the vehicle along with his wife. It was alleged that the legislator made no attempt to stop his men as they went about roughing up the toll staff.

The victim said he was thrashed by the security personnel when they were asked to pay toll fee for a bus, which were among the several four-wheelers in the MP’s cavalcade. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

A toll staff said, “We sought fee for a bus, which was part of the MP’s cavalcade when his security personnel started beating us in his presence. They started beating us with a stick and even threatened to shoot us.”

A complaint against the MP was filed by the toll officer.

Seer denied entry to train

In a major embarrassment to the Railways, the coach attendant and GRP jawan deployed in Delhi-bound Kanpur-New Delhi Reverse Shatabdi Express, denied an octogenarian entry into the coach despite him having a seat reserved.

Taking due cognizance of the matter, the Railway authorities, on Saturday, ordered a probe into the incident, which took place in Etawah on Thursday.

The seer, identified as Ram Awadh Das of Musepur Thuratia village in Barabanwki, had a confirmed ticket in Kanpur-Delhi Reverse Shatabdi.