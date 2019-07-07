BJP wants to increase membership, eyes every seventh Indian in fold

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Buoyed over by its massive electoral mandate, the BJP is now eyeing every seventh person in the country in the party fold.

With the launch of the membership drive on Saturday, the BJP has made it mandatory for party workers aspiring to hold posts in the organisational architecture to enlist a minimum of 50 new members and spend a week every year away from home for party works.

BJP working president J P Nadda has set a target of enlisting six crore new members.

He claimed that the party would beat its own record and add 10 crore new members in the organisation. BJP chief Amit Shah has on many occasions maintained that the party has a 11-crore member base.

“The BJP has taken up the task of membership campaign very aggressively. Three conditions specified for party workers to hold any posts in the whole organisational architecture are enlisting 50 new members, ensuring membership fees are deposited and taking up the role of Vistarak (full-timers) for at least a week.

"Now, aspirational party workers have clear tasks on hand to help expand the party base,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Clear that party members are crucial assets who have delivered successive victories in state and national elections, the BJP is working to build on relations with people made during the poll campaign to gain new members.

“The party workers knocked at doors and sat with the people to explain the achievements of the government. Now, they have to again visit the homes, identify potential members and rope them into the party. The personal connect of the booth level workers and strong database will be the key in making the membership drive a success,” added the leader.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is heading the panel overseeing membership drive.

Focus on southern and eastern states

The BJP has identified Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha and Northeast for special focus.

The BJP chief had argued just after the LS verdict that the party would achieve its peak when it gains power in eastern and southern states.