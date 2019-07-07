Home The Sunday Standard

‘Budget direction for aspirational India’, says former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

The change facilitated by the Jan Dhan accounts and Aadhaar laid the foundation for Direct Benefit Transfer to those who needed state support, said Jaitley.

Published: 07th July 2019 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Hailing the Union Budget presented on Friday, senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley said the budgetary proposals would create a political direction for an aspirational India.

“The Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a policy document for the medium term. It expands the roadmap on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built up India’s growth story from 2014-19.

The Budget maintains that path based on the premise that economies which are fiscally prudent eventually get rewarded as against those who indulge in fiscal adventurism,” he added.   

Several sectors of interest to “the middle class and the neo-middle class” have been incentivized, stressed Jaitley.

“Subsidies in the form of transfer of facilities to the poor is an example of the blending of good economics and good politics. Villages get roads, the poor get houses, and every household got a toilet, a gas connection and an electricity connection,” he said.

Comments

