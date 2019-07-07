Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi government to provide Rs 10 lakh for Dwarka minor rape victim

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the case. The accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage in which he was seen with the girl on the day of the incident.

Published: 07th July 2019 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the family of a minor girl who was allegedly raped in Dwarka earlier this week.

Kejriwal reached the Safdarjung Hospital to meet the girl and her family members. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was with him when he met with the parents of the six-year-old girl.

“The Delhi government will give financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family. It will also arrange for the best lawyer required to bring the culprits to book,” the chief minister said after meeting the girl and 
her family.

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the case. The accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage in which he was seen with the girl on the day of the incident.

The footage showed him leaving with the girl but returning alone. Investigation revealed that the accused and the girl’s family stayed in the same area at Dwarka.

A local resident had found the minor crying in a semi-conscious and bloodied condition on the road. Later, she was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital in the city. 

The girl’s elder brother said they were playing outside their house when the accused came and stood there for a few minutes. He promised to buy them mango drinks and took his sister along.

When he tried to accompany them, the boy claimed, the man stopped him and asked him to wait at the spot.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal told the media that he met the doctors treating the girl.

“They said her condition was serious when she arrived at the hospital. However, she is now stable after her operation and other treatments. I also met her father and promised all kind of support,” he said.

The chief minister took to Twitter to express his distress after meeting the family. “I am shaken after seeing the plight of the minor rape victim.

"If children are not safe even in national capital, we should all hang our heads in shame. CCTV cameras helped in nabbing accused. We are installing cameras across Delhi. We are ready to cooperate with the Centre to make Delhi safe,” he tweeted.

DCW also promises help to family

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal made a public appeal seeking financial help for the victim’s family.

People willing to help may contact the DCW on the 181 helpline number or by sending an e-mail to livingpositive@gmail.com. Maliwal also assured the family of financial and legal assistance after she met them on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi government Dwarka Dwarka rape victim Dwarka rape case Arvind Kejriwal
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp