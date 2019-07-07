Delhi government to provide Rs 10 lakh for Dwarka minor rape victim

Express features By

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the family of a minor girl who was allegedly raped in Dwarka earlier this week.

Kejriwal reached the Safdarjung Hospital to meet the girl and her family members. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was with him when he met with the parents of the six-year-old girl.

“The Delhi government will give financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family. It will also arrange for the best lawyer required to bring the culprits to book,” the chief minister said after meeting the girl and

her family.

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the case. The accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage in which he was seen with the girl on the day of the incident.

The footage showed him leaving with the girl but returning alone. Investigation revealed that the accused and the girl’s family stayed in the same area at Dwarka.

A local resident had found the minor crying in a semi-conscious and bloodied condition on the road. Later, she was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital in the city.

The girl’s elder brother said they were playing outside their house when the accused came and stood there for a few minutes. He promised to buy them mango drinks and took his sister along.

When he tried to accompany them, the boy claimed, the man stopped him and asked him to wait at the spot.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal told the media that he met the doctors treating the girl.

“They said her condition was serious when she arrived at the hospital. However, she is now stable after her operation and other treatments. I also met her father and promised all kind of support,” he said.

The chief minister took to Twitter to express his distress after meeting the family. “I am shaken after seeing the plight of the minor rape victim.

"If children are not safe even in national capital, we should all hang our heads in shame. CCTV cameras helped in nabbing accused. We are installing cameras across Delhi. We are ready to cooperate with the Centre to make Delhi safe,” he tweeted.

DCW also promises help to family

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal made a public appeal seeking financial help for the victim’s family.

People willing to help may contact the DCW on the 181 helpline number or by sending an e-mail to livingpositive@gmail.com. Maliwal also assured the family of financial and legal assistance after she met them on Friday.