It’s ‘dog bites blind man’ world at Delhi University

NEW DELHI: While around the world, canines acting as guide dogs help the visually-impaired avoid bumping into obstacles, at the Delhi University a certain number of dogs are training their canine teeth on the visually-impaired students.

A number of blind students have complained to the Equal Opportunity Cell that strays have been attacking them as they make their way through the tactile path.

Most attacks were reported after students accidentally step on them.

Sudhishta Kumar Singh, a visually-impaired student, said, “We end up stepping on them without realising it. They bite us.”

OSD-EOC Anil Aneja said that the complaints of dog attacks came from multiple sections and not just the disabled.

“Even senior citizens have approached us, stating that serious impediments are caused due to dogs and there are issues of hygiene as well.”

“In the university premises, we try our best to ensure that there is no unwanted presence of any animal,” Aneja said.

Requests made to MCDs to ensure that on roads and footpaths, no barriers are created for anyone, particularly for persons with disabilities, were answered with the Supreme Court ruling.

According to the PCA Act 1960 and the ABC Rules, 2001, any wanton catching and relocation of stray dogs is prohibited.

The authorities can catch strays, with the sole purpose of sterilising them and are required to ensure that they are released in the same locality after the said procedure.

PETA said that when dogs are sterilised, they become stable, non-aggressive and rabies-free, and their population gradually decreases.

Strays have a right to live: SC

In January 2017, the Supreme Court had observed that “stray dogs have a right to live,” in response to a submission that stray canines should be completely destroyed across the country