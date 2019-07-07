Home The Sunday Standard

‘I’ve gone for years without writing a word’, says author Sindhu Rajasekaran

What’s unique about Rajasekaran’s journey as an author is that she’s an electronics and communications engineer, who shifted gears due to her love for English literature.

Published: 07th July 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Author Sindhu Rajasekaran

Author Sindhu Rajasekaran

Most of author Sindhu Rajasekaran’s tales explores femininity, love and loss and a tinge of sadness. The short stories from her recent book,  also her second one, So I Let It Be, have been featured in magazines like the Hong Kong’s Asia Literary Review and Singapore’s Kitaab among others. 

What’s unique about Rajasekaran’s journey as an author is that she’s an electronics and communications engineer, who shifted gears due to her love for English literature.

She was always interested in science during her growing up years which explains her engineering degree. “Back then, one wanted a secure future,”  she says.

But then the inevitable happened. Just before she was to leave for the US for her Masters in engineering, her first novel got longlisted and published with Crossword Book Award 2011.

“I’ve always had a passion for reading and writing. But it was at this time I suddenly realised that I wanted to be more of a writer and less of an engineer,” she says.

So Rajasekran enrolled for a Masters in English – Creative Writing at University of Edinburgh.

“At this course, I learnt to view writing as a craft. I realised a writer can improve her craft through practice. Since then I’ve been experimenting with the written word,” says Rajasekaran.

It was also during the course that Rajasekaran forayed into creative writing. Over the next five years, she wrote 12 stories, and surprisingly each of these revolved around women as theme.

“The stories in So I Let It Be are about 12 women, each radically different from the other. It was not a conscious decision, it just happened,” says Rajasekran, adding she intended to write a novel.  

The author says she owes her skills to her father, who, she says, always encouraged her to pursue her dreams. But, for her, writing has not always been an easy field.

“Sometimes, for days on end, one doesn’t get a word to write. I’ve gone years without writing a word,” she says, adding the impulse comes from within.

That’s why it is said creative writers are moody! “While you are at it, writing is energising, but otherwise it is exhausting,” she remarks. 

The one book that she finds quite inspirational is Arundhati Roy’s God of Small Things. She also loves to travel, witness varied languages and landscapes as these experiences fuel her writing.

“I like to travel, to experiment with how my words transform in different places and circumstances,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sindhu Rajasekaran Sindhu Rajasekaran books
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp