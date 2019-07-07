Home The Sunday Standard

Radio jockey arrested for hit-and-run in Lutyens’ Delhi

Gulati, who works at a private radio station, had allegedly ran his SUV into a scooter near Le Meridian Hotel on Raisina Road in Lutyens’ Delhi on June 30 killing 37-year-old Dhiraj.

NEW DELHI:  A 35-year-old radio jockey was arrested on Saturday in connection with an alleged hit-and-run case in which a man had died last week, the police said.

The accused, Ankit Gulati, a resident of East Patel Nagar, was arrested from his residence, they said. Gulati, who works at a private radio station, had allegedly ran his SUV into a scooter near Le Meridian Hotel on Raisina Road in Lutyens’ Delhi on June 30, killing 37-year-old Dhiraj.

 “We identified the car after scanning CCTV footage. Later, they got details of the owner of the vehicle and arrested Gulati,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma.

During interrogation, Gulati said that on June 29, he met his friends at Rajender Nagar and went to a club in Nehru Place around 12:30 am where they consumed alcohol, Verma said.

Thereafter, they reached another club in Chanakyapuri and consumed more alcohol.

He left the club at 5:15 am and was going towards Connaught Place when the accident took place, the DCP said.

