Home The Sunday Standard

West Bengal's TMC leaders slapped with Rs 2 crore penalty

The leaders were slapped with a ‘penalty’ of Rs 2 crore as they allegedly collected cut money, ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000, from hundreds of beneficiaries under the houses for the poor scheme.

Published: 07th July 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC is facing statewide protests outside residences of a number of its leaders over the issue of 'cut money'. (File Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA: Villagers at Dhaniakhali in West Bengal’s Hooghly district forced two local Trinamool leaders and some of their followers to attend a meeting organised by cut money victims.

The leaders were slapped with a ‘penalty’ of Rs 2 crore as they allegedly collected cut money, ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000, from hundreds of beneficiaries under the houses for the poor scheme.

ALSO READ: Don't turn Lok Sabha into Bengal Vidhan Sabha, says speaker after BJP TMC MPs spar over 'cut money' issue

Shafikul Islam, Pradhan of Dhaniakhali(I) gram panchayat, and Arun Bera, Trinamool’s local committee president were also accused of collecting cut money for allotting government grants to construct toilets.

“The two leaders attended the meeting. Villagers asked them to clarify why they took the money when the state government’s schemes are meant for poor beneficiaries.

ALSO READ: Trinamool Congress leader thrashed as ‘return cut money’ agitations rock Bengal

"The followers of Islam and Bera, who used to work as supervisors in the projects under MGNREGA scheme, also took cut money from job seekers. For each toilet, Rs 900 had to be given as cut money,” Dipankar Karmakar, a villager, said.

Islam said he was not in the area as the results of the Lok Sabha elections had been declared. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal TMC TMC leaders Cut money
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp