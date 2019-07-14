Home The Sunday Standard

DD’s TV transmitters to now be All India Radio set ups

Closed TV transmitter set ups of the Doordarshan will now be turned to All India Radio set ups by the Prasar Bharati as part of its efforts to rationalise its set ups.

Published: 14th July 2019

The Doordarshan logo.

NEW DELHI: Closed TV transmitter set ups of the Doordarshan will now be turned to All India Radio set ups by the Prasar Bharati as part of its efforts to rationalise its set ups. This is a part of the public broadcaster’s plan of transferring the set up of Doordarshan kendras across the country which are not currently broadcasting and are closed.

On closure of the DD set ups, the additional staff who were earlier deployed at those centres would be transferred to the AIR stations for “effective broadcasting” as per the requirements of the posts.This was in response to a Parliament question if the government has plans transferring the set up of Doordarshan kendras across the country that are currently not broadcasting anything.

Currently, there are 635 TV transmitters, 612 analog and 23 digital, of varying capacities located in different parts of country. This also includes backward and rural areas of the country.

Doordarshan’s free-to-air DTH Service “DD Free Dish” covers the entire country and presently carries 94 SD TV channels.

Earlier, All India Radio and Doordarshan were the media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. They became constituents of Prasar Bharati on November 1997.

