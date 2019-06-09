Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi is the only city in country to get 24-hour power supply: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asserted that the national capital is the only city in the country which gets 24-hour power supply.

Published: 09th June 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief minister, Delhi Metro

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asserted that the national capital is the only city in the country which gets 24-hour power supply.

Kejriwal made the statement when he reached Malviya Nagar along with local AAP MLA Somnath Bharti and heard grievances of the locals regarding power outages. The AAP chief directed installation of adequate transformers in the area to prevent any further problems.

“Delhi is the only city in the country that offers 24-hour power supply to all its residents. We have seen there are some pockets in the city that have power as well as water supply issue. In the case of power, the areas where local faults have been observed will immediately be fitted with new transformers,” he said, while interacting with local residents.

The chief minister, who reached the South Delhi locality on a padayatra, also took stock of the water supply in the area.

“There are certain parts of the city that are facing water-related issues. In many colonies, we have already laid down pipelines. Those colonies will begin to receive piped water within a week. They don’t have to rely on tankers any longer,” he said.

Kejriwal spoke of his government’s scheme for free Metro and bus travel for women, claiming that it would be rolled out within the next two and a half months. “I’ve asked each and every woman here today, and not a single woman I’ve met since morning has told me she is not happy with free travel in Metro and bus scheme,” he added.

The chief minister targeted the central government’s insistence on implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital. 

“According to Ayushman Bharat if you have a refrigerator, a two-wheeler or a TV you are not considered poor. Does this mean the rest of the people are not poor? Is it necessary that a two-wheeler owner can afford healthcare for all members of their family? Our scheme provides full treatment for free for all Delhi residents and has been functioning well for the past two years,” he said, taking a swipe at the Centre. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Power supply AAP chief Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp