Delhi is the only city in country to get 24-hour power supply: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asserted that the national capital is the only city in the country which gets 24-hour power supply.

Kejriwal made the statement when he reached Malviya Nagar along with local AAP MLA Somnath Bharti and heard grievances of the locals regarding power outages. The AAP chief directed installation of adequate transformers in the area to prevent any further problems.

“Delhi is the only city in the country that offers 24-hour power supply to all its residents. We have seen there are some pockets in the city that have power as well as water supply issue. In the case of power, the areas where local faults have been observed will immediately be fitted with new transformers,” he said, while interacting with local residents.

The chief minister, who reached the South Delhi locality on a padayatra, also took stock of the water supply in the area.

“There are certain parts of the city that are facing water-related issues. In many colonies, we have already laid down pipelines. Those colonies will begin to receive piped water within a week. They don’t have to rely on tankers any longer,” he said.

Kejriwal spoke of his government’s scheme for free Metro and bus travel for women, claiming that it would be rolled out within the next two and a half months. “I’ve asked each and every woman here today, and not a single woman I’ve met since morning has told me she is not happy with free travel in Metro and bus scheme,” he added.

The chief minister targeted the central government’s insistence on implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital.

“According to Ayushman Bharat if you have a refrigerator, a two-wheeler or a TV you are not considered poor. Does this mean the rest of the people are not poor? Is it necessary that a two-wheeler owner can afford healthcare for all members of their family? Our scheme provides full treatment for free for all Delhi residents and has been functioning well for the past two years,” he said, taking a swipe at the Centre.