Indian Railways to provide head and foot massage services for passengers on board 

Kaushani Banerjee By

NEW DELHI: Hate long train journeys? Travelling by train will no longer be a boring affair as the Indian Railways has decided to provide head and foot massage services on board running trains for passengers.

The service would be provided on 39 trains originating from Indore.

These include Dehradun-Indore Express (14317), New Delhi-Indore Intercity Express (12416) and Indore-Amritsar Express (19325).

The Railways had recently asked zones and divisions to come up with innovative ideas to generate non-fare revenue. The Ratlam division of Western Railway zone proposed the introduction of massaging services.

Through this scheme, the Railways hopes to rake in an additional annual income of Rs 20 lakh and an estimated increase of Rs 90 lakh per year through the additional sale of tickets from about 20,000 passengers who will avail the services.

“This is the first time that we will provide massaging service for passengers. It will not only increase revenue but also add passengers. This is the first time that such a contract has been signed,” said Rajesh Bajpai, director of media and communication, Railway Board.

According to Railway officials, the service will be provided in three categories — gold, diamond and platinum —and would be priced at Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 300, respectively.

Rate card

Officials said this service would be like any other on-board service where the massage vendor would approach the passengers in uniform and will have an identity card and rate list.