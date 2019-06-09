Delhi: Metro services begin at 6 am for candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: In view of Civil Services’ preliminary examination, Metro services on Sunday will begin at 6 am on all corridors, officials said.“This arrangement is being made to facilitate candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday,” a DMRC official said, confirming the move.

Metro services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6am on all lines, including the Phase-3 extensions, he said. Lakhs of aspirants are scheduled to appear for the UPSC preliminary examination that is to be held in two sessions. With PTI inputs