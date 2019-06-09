VK Singh’s former advisor arrested for embezzling donation in Ghaziabad 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The former political advisor of Union minister VK Singh has been arrested for allegedly swindling the money received as donation to the BJP, police said Saturday.

Shambhu Prasad Singh was arrested on Friday night at Old Bus Stand area of the city by officers of the Sihani Gate Police Station.

Singh was arrested after a complaint was lodged by a person named Ajay Tyagi, alleging that he was duped of Rs 3 lakh, said Upendra Agarwal, Deputy Inspector General of Ghaziabad.

Prasad used to collect money from people as party donation using the minister’s letterhead, the officer said.

Several other complaints were also lodged against him at Kavi Nagar Police Station for defrauding people of lakhs of rupees, Agarwal added.

VK Singh, who is currently the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, dismissed the advisor after the allegations came to fore. “There is no representative of mine in my constituency at present,” the minister had recently said.

He was reelected from the Ghaziabad constituency in the recent Lok Sabha elections for a second term.

In April, the Ghaziabad Police had booked Prasada for alleged fraud.

The Union minister’s private secretary had written a letter to the SSP Ghaziabad regarding the alleged forgery activities carried out by Prasad. Prasad was accused of fraudulently used General V K Singh’s letterhead.