Home The Sunday Standard

Can a full-strength Supreme Court dispose its pile of pending cases?

Out of the total 1,215 case filed in 1950, the apex court disposed of 525 matters leaving 690 cases pending in the first year.

Published: 16th June 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Files, File, Stack, Pile

Image used for representational purpose only.

NEW DELHI: Despite increasing the strength of judges to nearly four times from 1950 to 2019, pendency still haunts the Supreme Court of India.

A mere look at the data also reflects how the number of cases filed in the apex court rose from 1,215 in 1950 to 58,669 till June 1, 2019, making it one of the most overburdened constitutional courts in the world.

The sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court, which came into existence on January 28, 1950, two days after India became a republic, was eight at the time of its inception, while it is 31 now. However, the full quorum is for few months only as two judges will retire this year.

According to the data, out of the total 1,215 case filed in 1950, the apex court disposed of 525 matters leaving 690 cases pending in the first year.

SC’s pendency problem originated in 1970s and in the decade before the Emergency, the court disposed on an average 6,538 cases a year with an annual backlog of around 10,000 cases.

This ratio increased with a backlog of 28,264 cases and in 1991, the pendency crossed one lakh cases. In 1993, the court began the exercise of classification of cases and similar cases began to be clubbed together. This resulted in reducing the backlog significantly. Since then, the pendency ranged from 19,000 to 60,000 cases on an average.

But if one look at the last ten years, an increase in the number of working SC judges has not had a significant effect on its pendency. The key reason for this mounting of pending cases can be attributed to shifting the role of the SC from adjudicating cases of constitutional significance into a regular court of appeals. 

According to legal experts, most of the cases that the SC is handling on a daily basis are either appeal from various high courts or cases of gross violation of an individual’s fundamental rights. But this role was never meant for the apex court. It is because of the frivolous PILs and various government policies which are challenged by people that take up most of the judiciary’s time that it hardly gets into its main role of handling constitutional cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp