Federation of Resident Doctors Association called for symbolic strike in Delhi in support of Bengal medicos

Somrita Ghosh

NEW DELHI: Showing solidarity with the doctors in West Bengal, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association called for a symbolic strike in the national capital which led to closing down of OPDs, wards and routine operations at state hospitals.

Major hospitals under the Delhi government like Ram Manohar Lohia, Guru Teg Bahadur, LNJP, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, along with North Municipal Corporation-run Bara Hindu Rao hospital saw a protest by doctors who sported bandages on their heads on Saturday.

Patients and their relatives stranded outside the RML

Patients and their relatives stranded outside the RML hospital during the protest on Saturday

“We will intensify the agitation if any decision is not taken. We extend our support to doctors in West Bengal. The simple demand from govt. is to ensure the safety of our doctors. If needed CRPF should deploy for protection of hospital and doctors,” said Dr Sumedh Sandanshiv, President, FORDA said. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences also on Saturday participated in a peaceful protest after completing their OPDs and other duties.

“All the emergency services, surgeries and OTs were kept operational today. Even for us the patient’s are more valuable. We will also do a symbolic candlelight march to extend our solidarity. Such incidents are very frequent and the government should think of measures to ensure our lives,” said Dr Anil Shekhawat, MD, AIIMS to The Sunday Standard. Late night, the AIIMS RDA had issued a statement, stating that doctors would go for an indefinite strike from Monday onwards if the Bengal government doesn’t take measures to resolve the medical crisis in the eastern state.

“We condemn the hostile and unapologetic attitude of the government of WB. Our protest at AIIMS continues until justice is meted out. According to the decision taken, RDA AIIMS issues an ultimatum of 48 hours to the West Bengal government to meet the demands of the striking doctors there, failing which we would be forced to resort to an indefinite strike at AIIMS,” the Association said in a statement.

The Indian Medical Association also called for continuing the protest on Sunday as well as moved for an All-India nationwide withdrawal of non-essential services including OPDs for 24 hours in all health care institutions on Monday in view of the continued suffering of the residents and repeated occurrence of such incidents without redressal.