Delhi University may abide by HC order on pushing back last date of registration for undergraduate courses

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The last date of registration for Delhi University’s undergraduate courses is likely to be pushed back to June 22, as directed by the Delhi High Court. On Saturday, as the university’s admission committee deliberated on the issue, a member of the DU academic council said that the university was likely to follow the order of the court, which also directed the university to junk the new admission norms and follow the previous year’s rules.

“There is only a slim chance of the varsity going against the high court’s order to the Supreme Court. They will most likely comply with it,” the academic council member said. The meeting of the admission committee, attended by the dean of students’ welfare, Rajeev Gupta, and other members, went on till late in the evening.

The minutes of the meeting were discussed at the office of DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi. On Friday, the high court had asked the university to allow candidates to apply for all its undergraduate courses based on the eligibility criteria for 2018-19.