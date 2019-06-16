Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi University may abide by HC order on pushing back last date of registration for undergraduate courses

The last date of registration for Delhi University’s undergraduate courses is likely to be pushed back to June 22, as directed by the Delhi High Court.

Published: 16th June 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The last date of registration for Delhi University’s undergraduate courses is likely to be pushed back to June 22, as directed by the Delhi High Court. On Saturday, as the university’s admission committee deliberated on the issue, a member of the DU academic council said that the university was likely to follow the order of the court, which also directed the university to junk the new admission norms and follow the previous year’s rules. 

“There is only a slim chance of the varsity going against the high court’s order to the Supreme Court. They will most likely comply with it,” the academic council member said. The meeting of the admission committee, attended by the dean of students’ welfare, Rajeev Gupta, and other members, went on till late in the evening.

The minutes of the meeting were discussed at the office of DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi. On Friday, the high court had asked the university to allow candidates to apply for all its undergraduate courses based on the eligibility criteria for 2018-19. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DU Delhi University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp