Putting MAP on tourist map in Delhi faces a hurdle

NEW DELHI: Multiplicity of authorities is proving to be a hurdle for the state archaeology department in its ambitious quest to put Mehrauli Archaeological Park (MAP) on the tourist map in the capital. The Delhi government has planned to convert the park, a historic site spreading over 200 acres containing cluster 70 ancient structures built between 12th century (Chauhan period) and 19th century (British era), into major tourist attraction under the Centre’s ‘Adopt A Heritage’ scheme.

The Delhi government officials, privy to the matter, said tussle over ‘transgressing jurisdiction between two departments — archaeology and tourism — had slowed down the project progress jeopardizing the efforts made by stakeholders.“There has been no progress for weeks. The project is virtually at a standstill. Things were moving very fast initially. Several meetings took place with the vice chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which were attended by all stakeholders, including the representatives of the private company interested in adopting the park. The company also made a presentation of the plan,” a senior Delhi government official said.

The park comes under the jurisdiction of DDA and monuments are under the custodianship of state archaeology department (SAD) and Delhi Wakf Board. Prominent structures located at the site are tombs of Ghiyasuddin Balban, Jamali Kamali, Quli Khan and Adham Khan. Other attractions are Rajon Ki Baoli, Jamali Kamali Mosque and Metcalfe’s Folly.

According to the officials, attending those meetings, project’s ‘vision document’ is ready but requires formal approval. The selection of the corporate, which will take up the site for creating tourist amenities, as per the scheme, is also yet to be cleared.“Two world heritage sites — Qutb Minar and Red Fort — have already been given to two different companies, where the work is moving at fast pace. Lots of good things are being done and development is visible on the ground. However, MAP project is struck due to bureaucratic clashes,” an official said.

As per the plan, the SAD, besides putting together several facilities such as guided tours, water ATMs, illumination, will also build a cafeteria to attract tourists. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the charge of the department, said the project is still at a nascent stage.“The idea was presented before me briefly. I am yet to study the details. It is actually at a very rudimentary stage,” the minister said. Earlier, the SAD had also planned an interpretation centre-cum-museum at the historic site for which in-principle approval was given in the meeting of Delhi Urban Heritage Foundation chaired by lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal.

Ajay Kumar, director (projects) at Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), said it is a good idea to involve a corporate to promote a heritage site and tourism there however at MAP, a lot of things are to be done.

“We filed a PIL in the Delhi High Court for conservation and safety of monuments there. Final demarcation of the park has not been done yet and also the master plan of the site will need to be prepared. Engaging a corporate is good initiative because that can handle several things,” Kumar said.

Balban’s tomb

The arched entrance of the structure, one of the fine examples of Indo-Islamic architecture, is considered the best and first Islamic arch built in the country. The tomb of Ghiyas-ud-din Balban, constructed in 1287 was surrounded and bastioned in a battlement wall

Rajon Ki Baoli

Believed to be built during the Lodi period around 1506, this is the largest and most decorative stepwell among three similar facilities existed in the Mehrauli. It has a series of steps forming four stages each in descending size. It is generally mistaken for ‘Rajaon Ki Baali’ (stepwell for kings) but it derives its names from ‘raj’ or ‘mistris’, a term for masons

Jamali Kamali Mosque and Tomb

Jamali, born in 1483 was known as Shaikh Jamali Kamboh, or Jalal Khan was a powerful noble who served under Sikander Lodi. According to historians, he was also a Sufi-poet. Kamali, an associated of Jamali, was an unknown person. They are buried adjacent to each other in a complex, next to the mosque built in 1528-1529. The mosque is a red sandstone structure with marble embellishments

Tomb of Khan Shahid

Khan Shahid was the son of Ghiyas-ud-din Balban, who was martyred in a battle against the Mongols near Multan. Constructed during 14th century, this structure is made of Delhi quartzite and supported on 12 columns, covered with a vaulted roof of brick and plaster

Bagichi Ki Masjid

Bagichi ki Masjid, a 16-century walled structure, has distinctive octagonal domed towers in the four corners. One wall collapsed in 2003 but was repaired later.

Dilkusha

The 17th tomb of Muhammad Quli Khan was christened as a retreat by Thomas Metcalfe, a British Commissioner of Delhi. It was named Dilkusha or ‘Heart’s Delight’. It is believed that it was built because Metcalfe wanted to keep a watch on last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah who spent summer in his Zafar Mahal palace in Mehrauli.